Missouri River To Remain High For Several More Weeks

Bismarck – Those hoping for the Missouri River to fall in the Bismarck area will now have to wait a little while longer.

The National Weather Service says despite the fact that a Flood Warning has been removed from the Missouri River in Williston— Lake Sakakawea remains higher than normal.

The Weather Service and The Army Corp of Engineers both thought water levels would begin to fall by now, but recent heavy rains keep offsetting the water that’s being drained through the Garrison Dam.

The Corps continues to let water through the Dam at 46,000 Cubic Feet per second.

KX News spoke with the Weather Service about when they think the levels may finally start to go down.

“We’ve been awfully wet, and while that hasn’t put a lot of runoff into Sakakawea, but what it did do was really slow the ability for the Corps to draw down Lake Sakakawea to where they wanted it. so we’re seeing the goals and targets get pushed further and further back”, saif Allen Schlag with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Schlag adds the water may start to recede in about three to five weeks..or by mid to late September.

The Weather Service also told us– it’s too early to tell if the higher water levels will have an impact on winter activites like ice fishing.