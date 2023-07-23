SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s top prosecutor says the investigation into allegations tied to a Mitchell baseball team is complete.

In late June, KELOLAND News reported Mitchell Post 18’s varsity Legion baseball program was suspended after “possible player misconduct.”

In a statement, the Mitchell Baseball Association president said juveniles were involved.

On July 12th, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed the DCI and other agencies were investigating complaints surrounding the Mitchell American Legion baseball program.

“Initially, the allegations were brought to the attention of the Attorney General’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigations,” Jackley said.

Last week, the Mitchell Baseball Association terminated the varsity team’s season.

The report on the allegations has been forwarded to the Pennington County State’s Attorney where the primary acts allegedly happened.

“The investigation is complete. It is being reviewed by prosecutors. The individuals involved are presumed innocent at this stage and we would anticipate in the next few weeks additional announcements regarding the case,” Jackley said.

The Pennington County State’s attorney’s office says the allegations include sexual assault.

In a statement to KELOLAND News the Mitchell Baseball Association says it takes the allegations seriously but cannot comment on a pending investigation or matters involving juveniles.