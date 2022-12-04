SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota.

Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals.

Last month Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services announced they intend to merge in 2023.

KELOLAND News reached out to Sanford Health to see whether the impending strike would impact the possible merger in any way.

“Until the transaction closes, Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services remain separate organizations and will continue to operate business as usual. Today’s MNA notice of intent to strike does not impact the combination of our two organizations,” a spokesperson for the health system said.

After talks about a merger were announced in November, the MNA released a statement opposing the merger and asked for a seat at the table in the merger talks.

“The move would put control of the new healthcare conglomerate under the control of Sanford executive leadership in South Dakota, the health chain that recently paid out a $49.5 million golden parachute to their disgraced former CEO after he spread medical disinformation,” the MNA said.

15,000 nurses are expected to participate in the December 11 strike in protest of unfair labor practices, multi-million dollar corporate profits and low wages.

“Nurses are fighting to win contracts that will help nurses stay on the job to provide patients with the exceptional care they deserve. Hospital CEOs with million-dollar salaries can afford to put Patients Before Profits in our hospitals and to do right by Minnesota nurses,” MNA President Mary C. Turner said.

The nurses also went on a three-day strike in September.