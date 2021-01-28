Mobile home court co-owner says tax classification of parks passes extra costs on residents

Complaints from mobile home residents in Bismarck about new park ownership and raised rents have driven the creation of Senate Bill 2159.

“They’ve increased our lot rent even with the pandemic going on,” Colonial Estates resident Cathy Job said.

But Century Park Mobile Home part-owner Harley Swenson says the bill doesn’t address one of the biggest problems.

“Residential properties are taxed at 9 percent of their assessed value, and commercial properties are assessed at 10 percent of their assessed value,” Swenson said.

Commercial properties have higher taxes, and state law says four or more mobile homes are considered commercial instead of residential. Those costs get passed on to residents through raised rents.

“The people that can least afford to have higher taxes are being required to pay higher taxes,” Swenson said.

Burleigh County Tax Equalization Director Allan Veitmeier says since many court residents rent the lot their home sits on, and own the home, they shoulder double the tax burden.

But because only the park owners directly pay that commercial tax, residents don’t really know about it. Veitmeier says he’s never heard complaints.

“No, they would have no idea, I would assume, that it’s commercial,” Vietmeier said. “I don’t think they would have any reason to know that because their actual home itself is taxed as residential.”

Swenson hasn’t heard anything either.

“It’s so complex that a tenant probably isn’t aware of it,” Swenson said.

Since residents aren’t aware, neither are lawmakers trying to mitigate resident concerns about higher rents.

“I’ve not heard any conversation about changing from commercial to residential rates. I think right now is probably not the time to be talking about that given the situation with out-of-state investors,” Sen. Dick Dever said.

Those out-of-state investors exacerbate the tax issue Swenson is concerned about.

“When the company that came in and purchased, it all just went downhill from there,” Colonial Estates resident Mindy Teske said.

In 2019, a Utah-based investor, Havenpark, bought five courts in Bismarck and invested a lot of money into the parks. Swenson knows this because they even tried to buy his park.

“We decided not to accept their offer. It was a very good offer. We thought, 20, 30 percent more than the actual market value,” Swenson said.

Though he turned them down, others didn’t. Swenson says Havenpark’s investments raised property values, and as a result, the taxes went up for not only the courts they bought but other ones, like his, too.

“It makes a $15,000, $20,000 a year difference,” Swenson said.

He says that extra money would make it easier for owners to manage their parks — since the commercial classification also means they don’t benefit from city snow removal or street repair like residential areas do.

“We can improve streets, upgrade park things, we can keep rents more reasonable. Every time we can cut a cost, we can pass that on,” Swenson said.

Senate Bill 2159 passed unanimously in the upper chamber on Thursday.

