In our new segment mom hack Mondays, we’re creating a non-toxic edible playdough.

Today is edible playdough and this is a mom hack great for little kids. This is a non-toxic Playdough so it’s okay if your little one ends up eating it.

All My ingredients are from the store but you may have some of these laying around the house:

Powdered sugar

Corn starch

Frosting

Food coloring is optional.

A bowl

and a Spoon or your hands.

First, you’re going to want to wash your hands because the playdough might get eaten.

in step two you’re going to put your frosting in the bowl, you can use different flavors for taste and color.

step Three add food coloring if desired.

Step four starts with a cup of powdered sugar and slowly adds in another cup, ending with a half cup, so in all.. you will use 2 1/2 cups.

Step five add in your corn starch only about 2 tablespoons.

Step six you’re going to want to knee your dough until everything is mixed.

Now to enjoy!

This easy-to-do playdough can be stored for up to a week in a container or a Ziploc, also for a week.

That way it is ready for kids, allowing them to use their imagination as well in creating new things and making this a stress-free activity for parents or daycare providers, alike.