Monday forecast: Increasing clouds with warm temperatures

Today: A mostly sunny start with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs return to the 60s and 70s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s and 40s. Increasing rain chances with light southerly wind.

Tuesday: Showers and storms are a high possibility with around a trace to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with a strong NW wind. NW wind will increase to 15-30 mph, gusting to 25-45 mph. The strongest wind will be in SW ND where fire weather concerns will heighten with the wind.