Today: Slow moving rain for much of the east today as highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the far west. Mostly cloudy skies with NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with colder lows in the 30s. Light northerly wind.

Tuesday: Showers likely as highs return to the 50s and 60s. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.