Monday’s Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

Today: Very strong and possibly damaging wind. Westerly winds 30-40 MPH, gust to 50-60 MPH will last through tonight. Highs in the 40s and 50s will be achieved early in the day and temperatures will fall behind the cold front that brings the wind. Light snow is possible in northern ND with less than a half-inch of snow possible.

Tonight: Light snow is possible with less than a half-inch. Lows will plummet to the teens with the strong westerly winds continuing. By Tuesday morning, wind chills will be near 0°.

Tuesday: Windy conditions and cold temperatures highlight the day. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light snow is possible with a trace to half an inch possible. NW winds stay strong at 25-35 MPH, gusts to 50 MPH.