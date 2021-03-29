Monday’s Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Very strong and possibly damaging wind. Westerly winds 30-40 MPH, gust to 50-60 MPH will last through tonight. Highs in the 40s and 50s will be achieved early in the day and temperatures will fall behind the cold front that brings the wind. Light snow is possible in northern ND with less than a half-inch of snow possible.

Tonight: Light snow is possible with less than a half-inch. Lows will plummet to the teens with the strong westerly winds continuing. By Tuesday morning, wind chills will be near 0°.

Tuesday: Windy conditions and cold temperatures highlight the day. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light snow is possible with a trace to half an inch possible. NW winds stay strong at 25-35 MPH, gusts to 50 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

NDC MAR 29

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

"Egg my yard" fundraiser

Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

15-year-old injured in shooting

Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

Hall of Honor to recognize Indigenous achievements

Sat March 27, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Wilton-Wing Softball

College Sports

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News