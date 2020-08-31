Monday’s Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind

Today: A clear and sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs return to the 70s with westerly winds increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with 40s and 50s for lows and a light southwest wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy with NW winds 15-25 mph, gusting to as high as 40 mph. A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect for central and western ND at 12 PM and a Red Flag Warning goes into effect for Montana at the same time. Highs return to the upper 70s to around 80°.