Today: Chances for thunderstorms are high in the morning today with a slight chance through the afternoon. Highs return to the 70s to lower 80s with an increase in the westerly and northwesterly wind to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with cooler overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with widespread 70s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.