Today: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler with most highs in the low to mid-70s. The northerly wind will stay light all day.

Tonight: Cool lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies and a light northerly wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs warm to the 70s and 80s. Light northerly wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with widespread 80s. Some areas could even reach 90°. A southerly wind will stay light.