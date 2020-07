Today: Sunny and dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. Dew points will remain low in the 40s and 50s which means it won’t be as humid as it can be. Light and variable morning wind will shift and become northwesterly and stay around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s. The wind stays light and northerly.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Light and variable wind with dry conditions.