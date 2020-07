Today: Increasing clouds and storm chances. Some afternoon storms could become severe but they’re conditional based on morning storms, cloud cover, and daytime heating. Highs will be cooler and in the 60 and 70s with a light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered storms with lows in the 50s. The wind will stay light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures in the 70s to around 80°.