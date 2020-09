Today: Mostly sunny as highs warm to the 70s to lower 80s. Westerly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with cooler lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds stay light and variable.

Tuesday: We’ll warm significantly on the first day of fall with widespread 80s. Southeasterly winds will increase to 10-20 mph.