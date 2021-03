Today: Sunshine for much of central ND with an increase in cloud cover in the west. Highs return to the mid to upper 50s. Southerly winds of 15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph combined with low relative humidity will bring near-critical fire weather concerns through the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with warm lows in the 30s. Southerly winds 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A 20% chance for very light rain. Highs return to the mid-40s to lower 50s.