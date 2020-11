Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs will return to the 20s and 30s in northern ND and the 40s in the south. W/NW winds will decrease into the afternoon but the highest will be around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with widespread teens and 20s and a light northerly wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.