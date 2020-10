Today: A cold front will bring strong sustained winds from the NW 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Decreasing afternoon clouds will bring afternoon with highs in the 60s to the lower 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s. NW winds 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for isolated showers in the north. Widespread 70s with NW winds