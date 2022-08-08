BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The stakeholders of the North Dakota Department of Human Services ‘Money Follows the Person’ program will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, August 9, to discuss updates to their programs and efforts to help provide in-home and community-based services to individuals with disabilities.

At the time of this article’s publication, in 2022 alone, the program has aided 65 North Dakotans with disabilities in moving to houses and apartments with services that can support them, while also allowing them to live at home and in their communities with support. Funds from the MFP program have helped a total of 689 eligible Medicaid members with disabilities move from locations like nursing homes to apartments, family members’ houses, or other types of community living arrangements with supportive services. The meeting is a chance for the stakeholder group — which advises the department and program — to learn what is being done to help North Dakotans with disabilities.

Over the course of the meeting, the department’s Adults and Aging Services division will share updates regarding the Department of Justice’s Settlement Agreement, long-term support and service options, counseling, and education for nursing facility staff. Both the Life Skills and Transition Center and the Developmental Disabilities Division will also discuss their recent progress in supporting individuals with disabilities in their communities.

The conference will also feature the formal introduction of new MFP Program Administrator Kayla Trzpuc, who is replacing former long-standing administrator Jake Reuter.

Members of the department will also discuss the opportunities that North Dakota residents with disabilities and their families have to contribute to and participate in both the Operational Protocol Committee (which works on creating policies and procedures), the Supplemental Services Workgroup (which will identify transition barriers and other needed supports), along with other opportunities.

The stakeholder’s meeting will be held from 1-4 p.m. The conference is free and open for the public to attend. Anyone interested in attending the event can join virtually through a conference call at 701-328-0950, or on Microsoft Teams at conference ID 668 071 350#. More details about how individuals can access the conference can be found in its public meeting notice.

Any individuals who may need special accommodations to participate in the meeting can contact Kayla Trzpuc at 701-328-8652, 855-462-5465 (toll-free), or at her email address.