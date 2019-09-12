Monitor travel conditions when hunting

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants to remind hunters to monitor on- and off-road travel conditions as many hunting seasons will open this weekend.

Recent moisture will make travel difficult on section line trails, unimproved roads and in harvested grain fields where hunting might take place, said the ND Game and Fish Department.

They also said they strongly discourages driving on soft, muddy roads, trails and section lines. In addition, hunters are advised to seek permission from landowners before attempting any off-road travel in fields.

