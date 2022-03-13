When traveling with little ones, you want to make sure they are safe.

Parents are encouraged to attend car seat check-ups.

“Car crashes are the number one causes of injury and death to children nationwide. So it’s important that parents are using their car seats, but they may not be using them correctly,” said Dawn Mayer, Child Passenger Safety Director.

Custer Health has partnered with Chi St. Alexius and Sanford Health to host these check-ups at local car dealerships throughout the state.

Certified child passenger safety technicians can offer tips.

“Make sure that the car seat is secured tightly, no more than an inch of wiggle room. Make sure you are using the proper seat based on your child’s height, weight, and age,” says Deputy Karly Sterna.

Having an expert to teach you proper car seat safety, could also save you from a ticket.



“The first time we see it, we’ll fix it but if we pull them over again and we see it, there could be upward to a $50-100 citation,” said Deputy Sterna.

Even if you think you know, there’s always room to learn more.

“4 out of 5 car seats are used wrong, and some are really easy to use and some are really difficult. And some cars don’t work with car seats,” said Mayer.

Car seat check ups are offered in Bismarck once a month.

Deputy Sterna says these check-ups are not just for new parents and encourages everyone to attend.

The car seat check-up schedule for Bismarck can be found here.