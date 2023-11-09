MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Every veteran, when they separate from the service, is entitled to certain benefits based upon their discharge. The vast majority of people get honorable discharges, so they’re entitled to benefits from the Veterans Administration.

And for a state with such a large percentage of veterans, offering services for them across each county is important.

North Dakota is a state that requires every county to have a county veteran service officer.

And every veteran service officer in our state is trained to know what the rules are and the benefits available for each veteran who walks through the door.

It’s also important to know that rules change over time, so if you were a widow and your spouse was denied benefits in the past, there may be assistance available for you now.

“The PACT Act was just signed in August of last year, which significantly expands benefits to Gulf War veterans and Vietnam veterans. It expands the places,” said Mitchell Earhart, the Morton County and Oliver County Veteran Service Officer, “So, get in and talk to them because even if the rule was not in your favor before, it may be in your favor now, and you may be entitled to benefits.”

Mitchell Earhart is a veteran himself. He spent 30 years in the Navy, and several years in the submarine force. So, if you live in Morton or Oliver County, he is your County Veteran Service Officer.