MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — More information has emerged in the shooting of a woman in Mandan on February 16.

According to a police affidavit, Mandan officers responded to reports of a woman with a gunshot wound shortly after midnight, on February 16, in the 200 block of Bisman Avenue Southeast.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old female bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to her right thigh. She was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital for further care.

According to the affidavit, police identified her suspected shooter as 29-year-old Cyrus Lovejoy, Bismarck. The woman said she and Lovejoy were friends and had been driving around in Lovejoy’s red Chevy Silverado.

The woman said, at one point, Lovejoy picked up an unidentified man, pulled over on Bisman Avenue, and told her to leave the vehicle. She said she wanted to be taken to a different location. When she refused to leave the vehicle, she claimed Lovejoy then shot her in the thigh and pushed her out the door. She then called the police.

Officers located Lovejoy in Bismarck sitting in the suspect vehicle in the west parking lot of a Bismarck hotel on Third Street South. He attempted to flee on foot but was quickly captured by police.

According to the affidavit, investigators found blood in the front passenger seat area of the suspect vehicle, along with a bullet hole in the passenger side door. A 9-millimeter round was also allegedly found in Lovejoy’s pants pocket, according to authorities.

Lovejoy has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.