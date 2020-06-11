More people are turning to home gardening to combat COVID-19 stress and to become more self-reliant

Here at KX News we’ve been getting lots of pictures from you the viewers showing us the progress you’ve been making in your home gardens this year.

And, you’re not the only ones; across the country more and more people are turning to home gardening during the pandemic.

Growth is the key word. Home gardening is on the rise. Just ask Plant Perfect Manager Kevin Hollatz.

“I’ve been here almost fifteen years now and yes we weren’t sure what to expect when spring started but it turned out to be probably our strongest spring since I’ve been here,” explained Hollatz.

More folks are turning to home gardening as a way to save money, increase healthy eating, and reduce trips to the grocery store.

“We’re considered a recession proof business,” commented Hollatz.

Plant Perfect’s sales have gone up 25% since the pandemic started.

“You can only Netflix binge so much. Eventually getting outdoors does so much for the mental spirits and everything,” said Hollatz.

Llorre Dickens of the community of White Shield on the Fort Berthold Reservation is growing her largest home garden ever.

She says she’s seeing her neighbors growing more too.

“People are growing gardens right now, just because the lack of the food supply and growing gardens makes people more self reliant,” explained Dickens.

Dickens says it helps her combat COVID-19 stress.

“To me it’s just connecting with what’s natural. Give it water, give it sun, and have a positive attitude. And, it’ll bloom. Just like anything you give love to,” said Dickens.

100% of the produce Dickens is eating comes from her garden.

“It’s making a difference, because the outcome, you know this garden is going to help other people, it’s gonna help you, it’s going to feed hunger in the community. It’s just a calming factor, you can breath and know everything is gonna be ok, this too shall pass,” said Dickens.

Here are some pictures of home gardens from some of our other viewers. The following three pictures are from Bruce Miller of Bottineau:

Shown are carrots, beets, lettuce, and corn.

Rich Gosser says the pandemic has given him extra time this year to focus on his garden.

“We try to give the most attention to maintaining the health of the soil so that we can intensify the planting (more plants in a small space) which results in fewer weeds and more produce. It’s what we call bio-intensive gardening. I am also giving increased attention to succession planting, or planting a new crop where one has already produced such as turning planted in July where I have garlic now,” explain Gosser.

The following two pictures are from Rich’s 100% organic bio-intensive garden.

If you would like to send pictures of your garden, you can email them to NDFIRST@kxnet.com