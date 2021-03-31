More vaccinated travelers mean pricier hotels, flights

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a traveller wears a face covering while hurrying through a near-empty check-in counter area in the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. Industry experts say the cost of travel is likely to slowly rebound from historic lows as more travelers receive COVID-19 vaccinations and book long-deferred trips. Although airlines are unlikely to build capacity to pre-pandemic levels, demand may increase through the summer as vaccination rates increase. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Industry experts say the cost of travel is likely to slowly rebound from historic lows as more travelers receive COVID-19 vaccinations and book long-deferred trips. Although airlines are unlikely to build capacity to pre-pandemic levels, demand may increase through the summer as vaccination rates increase. And hotel prices in cities may begin increasing as cities continue reopening. There are still many unknowns, but experts remain cautiously confident that those looking to book travel this year should do so sooner rather than later. Though new booking flexibility can help reduce the risk of changing plans, increased travel demand is unlikely to drive prices below current levels.

