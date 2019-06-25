More water for everyone: City of Minot is doubling its treatment tank capacity

Water is an important resource, but we may not think about how much water we consume every day. The City of Minot is working on expanding its water treatment tanks.

The city of Minot treats twelve-million gallons of water every day. In turn, providing 70-thousand people with clean water. But, Minot is expanding and these tanks aren’t enough.

“From the city of Minot, it goes out, there’s about three rural water systems: All Seasons Rural Water, Upper Souris and North Prairie,” said Jason Sorenson, assistant director of Public Works.

There is a 6-million gallon tank from 1951 and a 12-million gallon tank from the 1960s. The city is adding two more tanks to double the treatment capacity to 36-million gallons.

“This is just making this plant a little more resilient for dry temperatures. We’re still limited on our production capacity because of our wells, but now we have a new, up-to-date treatment facility,” said Sorenson.

Last week, construction crews hit a water main while working on the flood protection project. People across the river had brown water for a couple of days. The expansion means more water for unexpected situations like that.

“Water is a precious commodity. People don’t realize how important it is until it’s not there. And we very seldom get calls here of people saying ‘I turned on my tap today and there was a plentiful supply of water, thank you.’ It’s usually the latter ‘I turned on my tap and it wasn’t there, what are you guys doing?'” Sorenson added.

People in rural communities will also benefit from the tank expansion project.

“Well, whenever you can have more storage it’s a benefit to everybody. The residents, whether you’re rural or whether you’re city,” said Teresa Sundsbak, general manager North Prairie North Central Regional Water.

“The more storage you have, the more longevity you have, the better it is for everybody. The less chance their water service is going to be interrupted, so it’s a benefit to everybody,” Sundsbak added.

The project is part of NAWS and 65-percent is funded from the state. There has also been a one-cent sales tax over the last few years to help pay for this project.