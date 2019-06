Today: Decreasing clouds with highs in the 80s. Many heat index values will rise to the 90s.

Tonight: A slight chance for storms. Some may become severe with lows in the 60s.

Saturday: A slight chance for isolated and scattered rain. A few storms could become strong to severe on Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. Highs tomorrow will heat to the 80s and 90s. Heat index values could be over 100 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the 80s.