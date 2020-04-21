Morton County expecting high primary turnout

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KX News is your local election headquarters, and Morton County workers and election officials are gearing up for a busy couple of weeks leading up to the June Primary.

Election officials say they hope to get back ballot proofs today and approve them for production.
Absentee applications have not been mailed out yet.

Like Burleigh, Morton County will also be using new machines this year to count the ballots on Primary Day.

KX News spoke with election officials who say because Morton County is so rural, they think the vote-by-mail-only primary will have a dramatic effect on voter turnout.

“You know it wouldn’t surprise me if we hit 10,000, just because of the easiness of it. Everyone is getting that application in the mail and it’s going out to inactive voters too, so maybe there’s some inactive voter that hasn’t voted in the last couple of years and think, ‘Hey I got this in the mail, maybe I’ll just send it back in and vote,'” said Morton County Auditor Dawn Rhone.

In the 2016 Primary, just under 6,000 people voted.

In order to receive your ballot, you must first fill out the application that you automatically get in the mail.

Then, you’ll be sent your official ballot to fill out and mail in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Central McLean Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Baseball"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Morton Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Election"

Frontline Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Workers"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Door to Door Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Door to Door Teacher"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21"

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge