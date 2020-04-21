Morton County expecting high primary turnout

KX News is your local election headquarters, and Morton County workers and election officials are gearing up for a busy couple of weeks leading up to the June Primary.

Election officials say they hope to get back ballot proofs today and approve them for production.

Absentee applications have not been mailed out yet.

Like Burleigh, Morton County will also be using new machines this year to count the ballots on Primary Day.

KX News spoke with election officials who say because Morton County is so rural, they think the vote-by-mail-only primary will have a dramatic effect on voter turnout.

“You know it wouldn’t surprise me if we hit 10,000, just because of the easiness of it. Everyone is getting that application in the mail and it’s going out to inactive voters too, so maybe there’s some inactive voter that hasn’t voted in the last couple of years and think, ‘Hey I got this in the mail, maybe I’ll just send it back in and vote,'” said Morton County Auditor Dawn Rhone.

In the 2016 Primary, just under 6,000 people voted.

In order to receive your ballot, you must first fill out the application that you automatically get in the mail.

Then, you’ll be sent your official ballot to fill out and mail in.