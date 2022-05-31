Morton County has taken the tourism board digital with a new series of videos highlighting everything the area has to offer.

The new promotional packages stem from a collaboration between Morton County’s Public Information Office and Sheriffs’ Office, using select images from the Mandan community marketing program.

The videos feature scenic destinations popular in Morton County, in an attempt to boost tourism. The main focus will be on Morton’s more natural side: films feature campgrounds, like Graner Park, and fishing grounds, like Harmon Lake and Fish Creek Dam.

“These videos help people see what our parks have to offer, and they might even be surprised at what adventures await,” said Morton County Parks Director Tim Nilsen in a press release today. “Morton County Parks has plenty of opportunities for fun and relaxation, and we want more people to discover them.”

Morton County has already released the videos on social media, YouTube, and local television channels. All of the new publicity videos can be viewed on the county website’s ‘Destinations’ page.