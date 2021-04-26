Morton County urges public to sign up for CodeRED

The Morton County Office of Emergency Management asks those who live and work in Morton County to sign up for CodeRED notifications, and now it can be done through a simple text.

The public can sign up for CodeRED alerts by texting AlertMortonND to 99411. The website also provides other options for sign-up at https://www.mortonnd.org/codered_signup.

CodeRED notifications allow Emergency Management to notify residents and businesses by telephone, text message, and email of time-sensitive information, emergencies or urgent notifications. The system ensures the public is reached regarding information such as evacuation notices, boil orders, gas leaks, missing persons, and other alerts requested by local authorities.

Those who register for the free alerts have the ability to select the types of messages they receive and their preferred means of communication. Those who do not have internet at home should visit a library, ask a friend or relative to assist, or contact the Morton County Emergency Management office to sign up at (701) 667-3307.

The importance of CodeRED notifications is being highlighted as part of Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week (April 26-30) which is to prompt all citizens to assess and evaluate their preparedness plans for home, school, work and during outdoor leisure activities.

Morton County Emergency Management’s 2021 Severe Summer Weather and Wildfire Preparedness Guide is available on our website.. This guide is developed and distributed to provide critical and life-saving information to citizens. It explains the threats and dangers of severe summer weather and suggests life-saving actions everyone can take this summer. It is a compilation of public safety information published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross and the National Weather Service.

Citizens should focus on preparing for the prevention of injuries and loss of property due to severe summer weather. A well-informed and prepared public can better cope with and survive life threatening severe summer storms.