MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people were treated for minor injuries and one person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash south of Mandan on Tuesday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an SUV, driven by a 43-year-old Solen man, was heading north on Highway 6 following a semi driven by a 60-year-old Bismarck man. The semi signaled and started to turn left onto County Road 137. However, the driver of the SUV was apparently following too close. The driver braked and swerved left, hitting the front driver’s side of the semi’s trailer.

Three passengers were in the SUV, two of them juveniles. Both were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured. The driver of the SUV was then arrested on the scene.

The SUV’s driver has been charged with Driving under Suspension and Driving Under the Influence with a minor present and was taken to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.