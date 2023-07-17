BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – We want you to start your day on the right side of the bed by sharing an uplifting story.



Kelly Frank of Bismarck stopped by Subway to pick up her online order, only to find several people already in line.

This was not unusual since it was the lunch hour, but what was unusual was the fact that there was only one employee manning the entire store.



Britney Paul was taking care of it all … baking bread, refilling bins, taking online orders and of course making all of the sandwiches.

“I watched this girl, Britney, just slaying it, you know, just taking charge, no complaints, no excuses,” Kelly Frank, Subway patron shared. “She would just look up every now and then and apologize for the delay. And I was just so impressed with the way she was handling, being alone at the store.”



Kelly returned to work and felt compelled to post about it on Bismarck’s People Reporting Facebook page.



She was shocked when the post blew up, receiving over 2,000 likes and more than 220 comments.



Britney saw the post herself and was also surprised by the response.



“Honestly, when I started reading it, I thought it was going to be a bad post,” Britney Paul, Subway employee said. “But when I got to the end and noticed that it was a good thing, I was like, okay, I can you know, it made me feel better about that day. Some people weren’t so very nice about it. I just hope that people are understanding that you’re the only person here.”



So next time you’re feeing a little overwhelmed by work, or becoming impatient with having to wait for something, think of Britney, the one-woman band at Subway, taking care of business.