Motorcycle Safety Awareness

High Temperatures can offer a lot more to do in North Dakota in terms of outside activities-
But it also comes with some hazards that drivers need to be aware of.
 

As the summer weather comes into fruition, motorcycles are becoming more prominent in the streets.

(Evan Hunt, Motorcyclist) I look for about 40 degrees. If it’s 40 degrees, I’m out. We get really excited because it’s a time of year that we look for. So as bikers, we like to just get on our bikes and go. Give me 40 degrees and a dry ground and I’m good to go.
Snow packed and Icy roads may be gone… but that doesn’t mean roads are any safer. 

(Aaron Moss, Minot Police Department) Folks in North Dakota tend to believe that just because the weather is nicer, that means it’s automatically safer. That’s not true necessarily with the additional vehicles on the road

Motorcyclists and drivers always need to be aware of their surroundings.
Watch your speed and check your blind spots when you’re turning or changing lanes.

(Aaron Moss, Minot Police Department) It’s a two-way street when it comes to safety with motorcyclist. Motorcycles have to be constantly aware of the traffic and the operators of other types of vehicles have to take that extra time and look and listen for motorcycles as well.

Not paying attention and negligence are big contributing factors involved in motorcycle crashes, but that doesn’t phase some of these riders.
(Brad Wobbema, Motorcyclist) The freedom, the wind in my hair, or lack thereof, just being on the open road and enjoying it.
 

The North Dakota Motorcycle Safety Program offers information and training courses so riders can do what they enjoy..and be safe while they’re doing it.

Motorcyclists should also be aware of patchy roads and slick spots..especially in an area where construction is going on.

 

