MSA United Way to open new facility

A combination of the pandemic and colder temperatures have local shelters taking extra steps to keep the homeless population safe.

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way plans to break ground on a new facility to prevent homeless individuals from enduring North Dakota winters.

United Way serves up to 50 men, children and women every single night. Because more and more people are using their services, Jena Gullo says they feel this is a necessary next step.

“We need a larger shelter. We need a shelter that does offer some individual rooms and does offer more family-friendly space. We have a lot of kids that enter our shelter with their families, and they need some privacy. They need some space to play and to just be a kid and to feel safe,” said Gullo.

Gullo says they plan to break ground on the new facility as early as this spring, and they are currently accepting donations.