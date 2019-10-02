MSU block party open to everyone today

All week long Minot State University is celebrating homecoming.

MSU is half way through its homecoming week, but the fun is just getting started.

Today, there is a community-wide block party. It’s for anyone to come out and enjoy at MSU in the dome.

“This year we’ve got some extra student entertainment. There will be bounce houses from pinnacle and play benefits are going to sponsor some bounce houses for that and there’s free food for everybody that wants to come,” said Jenna McKechnie, director of alumni relations at MSU.

“So that’s an exciting time for us.”

There is still plenty of time to come out. The fun goes until 7 p.m. this afternoon.