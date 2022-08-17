MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State University Development Foundation is celebrating a record-breaking year when it comes to funding programs across the state.

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, a total of $11,694,555 was raised to help support Minot State University programs and scholarships, including $9.8 million in cash, bequests, and gifts. The money from these gifts provides crucial support for increased access to education for MSU students, helping to lessen their debt.

The 2021-2022 year is the second straight year in which the Foundation reached at least $10 million in total production funds, surpassing last year’s record of $11,565,261.

“Minot State University and the MSU Development Foundation work closely together, and this year’s record philanthropy is all thanks to the incredible generosity of MSU’s supporters, alumni, and friends,” said MSU President Dr. Steven Shirley in a press release. “The Development Foundation at MSU is integral to supporting our students — both helping to provide them with important campus opportunities as well as helping maintain educational affordability. It is a wonderful partnership, the foundation of which is built upon the tremendous kindness of MSU’s donors.”