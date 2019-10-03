Multiple people hurt in Vancouver apartment shooting

News

by: KOIN6 News

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Vancouver shooting suspect was taken away in handcuffs. One person is dead and two others are injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police responded to a shooting at a downtown apartment building in Vancouver on Thursday afternoon.

A heavy police presence surrounded Smith Tower Apartments on Washington Street at the intersections of 5th and 6th streets starting just before 2:30 p.m.

Police said they’ve located a total of 3 victims. Vancouver firefighters said 2 people were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting suspect is a resident of the apartments, police said. Officers are in contact with him and are working to get him to peacefully surrender.

Multiple people hurt in Vancouver apartment shooting

A witness told KOIN 6 News they saw many officers with guns and shields. Others reported seeing officers tackle someone and someone being carried out and laid on the ground.

Another person reported that City Hall was placed into lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

