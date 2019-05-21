Mural or sign — or free speech violation? Debate over Lonesome Dove art headed to federal court

Owners of a bar in Mandan have partnered with a libertarian legal group to file a federal lawsuit against the City of Mandan over colorful artwork outside their business.

The legal group, the Institute for Justice, officially filed suit on behalf of the Lonesome Dove bar on Monday — just days before the Mandan City Commission ordered the mural removed.

The mural depicts the name of the bar, along with a sunset over rolling hills. The City of Mandan says the artwork does not fall within the city’s regulations for murals.

The bar’s owners, Augie Kersten and Brian Berube, were first cited by the city in October of 2018. Berube says they didn’t apply for a permit because they were not aware that such a requirement existed.

After pursuing permission to keep the mural, the city denied the Lonesome Dove’s request, saying a mural cannot “be placed on the front of a building,” or “convey a commercial message.”

The Institute for Justice is challenging the constitutionality of those guidelines. “Murals are a form of free speech and the First Amendment doesn’t let the government say what speech is OK and what isn’t,” says Erica Smith, an Institute for Justice attorney.

Mandan city attorney Malcolm Brown previously said the city’s position is not unconstitutional because the bar’s painting is a sign, not a mural.

The legal filing comes ahead of a May 23rd deadline for the mural’s removal, set by the city of Mandan. The bar’s owners maintain that they will not remove the artwork until they’ve exhausted all other options.