N.D. Drivers Licensing & Vehicle Registration Renewals are extended

NDDOT Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer joined Good Day Dakota to discuss Department of Transportation updates due to COVID-19.

Schaffer says the extended order that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgam signed in mid-June extended anybody with a driver’s license due for renewal on March 1st an extension until August 31st, That also includes Motor Vehicle Registrations.

NDDOT offers a number of renewal services online including drivers licensing and motor vehicle registration.

Schaffer also noted that NDDOT has also made an online piece to schedule and appointment. Right now their doors are only open to people who schedule online.

The Real ID application has also been extended unto October 31st, 2001. Any U.S. Citizen who does not have a passport or Real ID by then will not be able to bored a domestic flight.

Find out more about the services being offered by NDDOT.