The Special Olympics began in 1968, but its North Dakota branch is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Originally established in Fargo, the organization has grown to include 11 branches that encompass the entire state.

“A lot of people think that Special Olympics is just a one-time activity or an event,” Nancy Hanson, President and CEO of the North Dakota Special Olympics, said. “But it isn’t, and I think people think that just because we split out all the state competitions throughout the whole state of North Dakota.”

It’s dedicated to hosting sports meets, trainings, and competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The activities they can take part in vary from general sports to some unexpected options like figure skating and bowling.

Athletes in these programs take part in two to three-month-long courses to improve their skills, as well as the ability to work with others in a group to do the things they enjoy.

After the statewide competitions, some athletes were invited to the USA Games, held in Orlando in June, or even the World Games in Berlin next year.

“Being able to offer them an opportunity to be included, to be able to get together with their friends,” explains Hanson, “to see one another, just means the world to them. And that’s kind of what Special Olympics is about. It brings people together.”



The mission statement of the Special Olympics states they hope to empower people with disabilities to realize and develop their potential, as well as to help them feel empowered to pursue their dreams and talents.

“Even if you have an intellectual disability,” says Hanson, “it doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. We want to show people that they can be included and that our athletes are able to accomplish more than many people think they can.”