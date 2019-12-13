N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns

In 2017, Josh Gallion took over as North Dakota state auditor; he won with over 76% of the vote. Gallion says he wants to be the best public servant he can, rather than trying to win a popularity contest.

“I love coming to work every day,” Gallion said.



Despite working long hours and, now, gearing up for the campaign season, Gallion believes his job as state auditor can make a positive impact at every level of government in North Dakota. But the auditor’s office and some of its audits have caused some shakeup.



In May 2019, Republican Governor Doug Burgum signed a law in which Gallion, also a Republican, and his office would have to get permission from lawmakers to conduct performance audits. This action came after his office was seen as being too aggressive: Conducting audits at twice the rate of his predecessor.

However, Gallion said he has no ill-will toward the state’s chief executive.



“We actually sit on a board together. We have very professional, cordial discussions. I think it’s people trying to make something there that isn’t,” Gallion said.



Gallion acknowledges audits are critical and can cause some challenges. Most recently, the Associated Press reported prosecutors wouldn’t pursue criminal charges against North Dakota State College of Science officials accused by the auditor’s office of withholding records from investigators.

The AP said records they’ve obtained show the college’s president and vice president are billing the state for legal fees of more than $36,000. Gallion’s office said at present, they are not commenting on that matter.

Then, there was the retracted audit of the City of Williston.

“When that audit report was issued the first time, we had received all the proper documentation from the City of Williston, the management response and we were told we’re done and to issue the report, which we did,” Gallion explained. “It was later that when the city auditor was out, I believe on a medical issue, we received additional information from the city administrator and the city attorney.”

The state auditor said his office does not have unchecked power and is not above being held accountable.



“The auditor’s office receives more audits than most people. We go through an audit through a private firm, we have internal reviews of our audit reports. We also go through what’s called a peer review, which is governed by the National State Auditor’s Association,” Gallion said.



“The auditor has to have that independence to go where he wants when he wants. That is an essential function of that office,” said Gordy Smith.



A retired 36-year employee audit manager, Smith believes the restrictions put in place on Gallion by the governor was not the best decision. He remembers audit office employees aren’t the most popular people to walk through the doors, yet understanding the needs and concerns of those being audited is crucial.



“When I worked there, one of the best sources of information were the people in the trenches with the agencies. We’d ask them what law, rules, regulation, policies make your job harder,” Smith said.

What Smith believes is making things hard for those being audited by Gallion’s office is information going out to the public at too fast a rate.

“They’re not going to be volunteering things to the auditors if the auditors are going to run to the press with them and they’re going to crucify the agency over it, rather than work with them and say: ‘Let’s come up with a reasonable solution to this that we can both agree on and move forward,'” Smith explained.

Information coming fast and furious or not, Gallion said while people are entitled to their opinion, there is one major misconception he wants to clear up.

“The misconception is it’s me, like I’m walking around with some hammer.

No. I’m just trying to open things up. I want to open up all the doors and windows and let people see in,” Gallion said.

Because, above all, Gallion notes: “The citizens. They are the ones that need to hold their government accountable.”



To see the work done by the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, click here.