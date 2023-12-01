BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— In a statement to KX News, North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers reflected on the life and legacy of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. O’Connor died Friday, December 1 at the age of 93. Appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, O’Connor was the first female U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

In the statement, Justice McEvers said the following.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. She was a trailblazer who forged a path for women to follow in the law and the judiciary. Justice O’Connor’s many years of distinguished service showed the world that women are competent to serve at the highest level, at a time when women were often excluded from roles in public service. Her grit and tenacity in attaining and in serving on the nation’s highest court has been an inspiration to me and to countless other women and men. May her example never be forgotten.”