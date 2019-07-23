N.D. Trust Lands Overhauls Unclaimed Property Website

Bismarck – With million of dollars of unclaimed property still out there waiting to be claimed, the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands is making it easier for you to locate and claim that property.

The department recently launched an all new website that has simplified the process of not only finding if you have unclaimed property but also claiming it.

KX News talked with the department and they tell us that are already seeing a sharp increase in web traffic.

“Our volume of calls has decreased because the website is more friendly, and the instructions must be easier to follow because the volume of phone calls has really dropped, but the amount of claims coming in has increased so it’s a win-win for us”, said Unclaimed Property Administrator Susan Dollinger.

They say in many cases checks for unclaimed property under a thousand dollars are usually mailed the same day or next day.

The new site can be viewed here.