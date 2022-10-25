Edward Gonzales, the NASA Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Lead, still gets excited about when he realized he wanted a career with NASA.

“I was five, that’s when I decided I wanted to work for NASA back in elementary, and middle school. Things I used to watch it was all NASA-heavy,” Gonzales said.

A dream that came true but did not happen overnight. He once delivered newspapers and washed cars before becoming Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility lead for NASA.

“Now I’m in a position to not just make a suggestion or recommendations but to make it happen to bring a better diverse quality of people to NASA,” Gonzales said.

In middle school, Gonzalez lost his father and things became a struggle for him but he remained resilient.

“If you don’t create a dream or a goal for yourself, somebody is going to create it for you, and you aren’t going to like it. You’re going to end up building a house you like, but it’s not going to be for you,” Gonzales said.

Now he travels as an inspirational speaker, sharing his story and answering questions.

“I was thanking somebody at an event that I was at. I just thought I needed to go to the podium. Someone came up to me and said, ‘We’re looking for a keynote speaker for NASA,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales is continuing that journey and will be heading to New Town to share his story with students.