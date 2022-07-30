July 30th is National Cheesecake Day, according to the National Day Calendar, and there’s no better time to celebrate with a slice of the classic dessert. It’s also a good day to learn about what exactly goes into the preparation and backstory of the dessert.

Although the cheesecake we know today isn’t any brand new trend, the Americanized version is still vastly younger than the idea of cheesecake as a whole. The truth is that the dessert has a monumental history, and just like any other good cheese, has only gotten better with age.

Although Cheesecake is believed to have originated in New York (hence the most famous rendition being labeled as ‘New York Cheesecake’), its origins actually date over 6,000 years in the past, and date all the way back to the Greek Isles. It’s been stated that Aegimus, a physician, first wrote about cooking cheesecake in the 5th century BCE. Molds estimated to be from 2000 BC have been discovered on the Grecian island of Samos, pointing even more towards the dessert having its beginnings in Greece. At this point, the cheese used was myzithra — which is described as a mixture of sheep or goat milk and whey.

These basic cheesecakes, mostly consisting of layered cheese, pastry and honey, were usually seen as a sweet source of energy and even given to athletes at the Olympic Games. After Greece was conquered by the Romans, the recipe was altered by adding eggs, crushed cheeses, and fruit to create a cake known as Savillum or Libuma. From the Roman Empire, it spread across the continent, with the cheeses and toppings used changing as it traveled through different countries and rulers to suit their tastes. Eventually, it fell into the hands of the English, who brought the recipe with them along to the New World. Since then, cheesecake has been a staple for sweet-loving Americans. But where was the major change from farmer’s cheese to the Philadelphia we know as a key ingredient now?

The use and eventual adoption of cream cheese in the dessert are widely credited to Arnold Reuben, a New York Deli owner who substituted the traditional farmer’s cheese with cream cheese and heavy cream. It caught on quickly, and cheesecake evolved into the treat many of us know and love today. This is the same Arnold Reuben that the sandwich is named after, but that’s a story best served for National Reuben Day — and yes, that exists (it’s March 14).

Here are a few of our favorite types of cheesecake. We hope this helps to stir up some interest in tryout out these unique styles of the famous dessert, or even make them yourselves!

Cato’s Cheesecake: This is the earliest-known written recipe for cheesecake in existence, from De Agricultura — a guide to cooking and agriculture written by Marcus Cato/Cato the Elder in 160 B.C. The recipe is translated as something similar to the following steps: “Take ½ pound of flour, 2½ pounds of cheese, and mix together as for the cake; add ¼ pound of honey and 1 egg. Grease an earthenware dish with oil. When you have mixed thoroughly, pour into a dish and cover with a crock. See that you bake the center thoroughly, for it is deepest there. When it is done, remove the dish, cover with honey, sprinkle with poppy seed, place back under the crock for a while, then remove from the fire. Serve in the dish, with a spoon.”

Athenaeus Cheesecake: Another of the first known recipes for cheesecake, stemming from 230 A.D. in a text written by a man by the name of Athenaeus. The recipe is translated as follows: “Take cheese and pound it till smooth and pasty; put cheese in a brazen sieve; add honey and spring wheat flour. Heat in one mass, cool, and serve.” Not exactly descriptive, is it?

Plakous: Athenaeus may have written about one kind of cheesecake, but it’s not his favorite kind. That would be a slightly more modern version of Greek cheesecake known as Plakous — a cheesecake composed of multiple layers of flaky dough, bay leaves, honey, and ricotta cheese.

New York Cheesecake: This is the cheesecake we all know (and most of us love). Made with a graham cracker crust and cream cheese, it’s hard to go against the classic.

Chicago-Style Cheesecake: If the ongoing war between NY and Chicago-style pizza wasn’t enough to worry about, there’s even a dessert dispute between New York Style and Chicago Style cheesecake. As opposed to a graham cracker crust, Chicago-style uses shortbread for a firmer crust and tends to have more cream cheese added in to make a creamier center.

Zapekanka: This take on the idea of cheesecake comes from Ukraine, and is most notable for using farmer’s cheese in the recipe instead of cream cheese. It’s often served with berries or raisins and can be eaten as either a dessert or a breakfast cake. It’s been compared by some to the taste of a cheese danish or a slightly stronger cheesecake.

Sernik: The Polish version of cheesecake uses their own version of farmer’s cheese — known as ‘Twarog’ (white cheese). It’s used as a key ingredient in much Polish cuisine, including breakfasts, the famous pierogi, and of course, desserts like Sernik. This cake has no base and can be topped with everything from fruit, to chocolate sauce, icing, and even gelatin. It’s been described as a mixture of sour and sweet, but beware: it’s hard to stop the cravings that supposedly come with tasting it.

What's your favorite type of cheesecake? Got any recipes to share?