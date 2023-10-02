BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For many of us, our cars are more than just modes of transportation.

They’re our companions on road trips, daily commutes, and adventures, providing us with freedom and mobility. And on National Name Your Car Day, we celebrate this connection by giving our vehicles a name and personality! Naming your car can turn every drive into an adventure with a trusted companion. It adds a personal touch, making your vehicle feel like a part of the family. Whether it’s a classic name like Bessie and Herbie or something more unique and humorous, a name reflects the character of the car and the personality of the owner.

So today, if you haven’t already, take a moment to christen your car with a name that suits its style, color, or quirks. And for those who’ve already named their rides, it’s a day to appreciate the bond you share with your four-wheeled friend.