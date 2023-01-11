Welcome to January 11th on the National Day Calendar.



Some people treasure hunt for big money, but Carol Richards of Washington state does it to help other people.



Carol and her husband David discovered an old suitcase in their garage belonging to David’s grandmother.



Grandma Helen passed away in 1988, but she left a priceless collection of photographs from the early 1900s.



When Carol realized how lucky it was that Helen’s photos were labeled, she decided to search for the descendants. Creating the Facebook page Helen’s Suitcase she began scanning and posting these perfect time capsules.



One by one people were reunited and discovered new family ties.



Carol’s favorite photo shows Helen as team captain of girls basketball team and their 1911 championship. Her only regret is not learning more from grandma Helen herself.



On Heritage Treasures Day, discover the adventure that may be waiting for you in your own family relics.