This day in 1776, marks a momentous occasion: the signing of the Declaration of Independence.



But did you know that initially, not everyone was in favor of breaking away from Great Britain?

In fact, when the Continental Congress first convened, many of the 13 colonies hesitated at the idea of rebellion. The delegates spent nearly a month in intense debate before the scales finally tipped in favor of independence.



A five-man committee, including Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin, was assigned to draft a formal statement outlining the colonies’ grievances against the British Crown.



And so, the Declaration of Independence was born.

But it wasn’t until August 2nd that most delegates, after numerous edits and debate, put their names on the final document.



So while we celebrate July 4th, know that our nation’s journey to independence was not a single day’s effort, but a courageous and collaborative process.



As we watch the fireworks illuminate the night sky, let’s remember the bold steps our Founding Fathers took towards the creation of this great nation.