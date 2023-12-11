BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National App Day, we explore the profound impact that a single app has made on the world: the Global Positioning System, or GPS.

Before apps, GPS technology was primarily used by the military and in complex navigation systems. But with the advent of smartphones, GPS has revolutionized the way everyday people travel, explore, and interact with the world around them. Consider the transformation of simple road trips. What once required a glove compartment full of maps and a keen sense of direction now demands nothing more than a few taps on a screen. GPS apps have not only made it easier to find our way but they’ve also empowered us to discover new places, track fitness journeys, and even locate lost phones. Perhaps the most compelling story is how GPS apps have given rise to other technologies like ride-sharing services, which have reshaped cities and economies across the globe.

These apps have turned every smartphone user into a navigator of the digital age, breaking down barriers and making the world more accessible than ever before.