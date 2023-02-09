When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s the signal to celebrate National Pizza Day.

Most Americans consume an average of 23 pounds of pizza every year. That’s a lot of amore! A whopping 17 percent of all United States restaurants are pizzerias. And the first one to open in New York City was Gennaro Lombardi in 1895. You could probably start a war if you took a poll on who makes the best pizza. And don’t even get started on whether or not pineapple is good topping.

On National Pizza Day celebrate love, not war with your own favorite pie, and leave the arguing for another day.