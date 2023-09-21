BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — From the vibrant lanes of India to tea tables around the world, chai has firmly entrenched itself as a beverage of comfort and culture.

National Chai Day celebrates this intricate blend of tea and spices that has become a global sensation. In Hindi, “chai” translates to “tea,” but the brew we’ve come to love is a harmonious mix of black tea, spices like cardamom, cloves, and ginger, combined with milk and sweetened just right. Whether enjoyed as a morning ritual or as a shared moment with loved ones, chai invariably warms the spirit.

Today, allow yourself the pleasure of a cup, savoring each aromatic sip and the traditions that flow with it.